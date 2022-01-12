It is the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the renowned Indian Hindu monk and philosopher this year. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is widely observed as National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas every year on January 12. As we mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022, here's a collection of thought-provoking quotes by Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, to enrich our minds and lives. National Youth Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Reason Why Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Is Observed As Rashtriya Yuva Diwas.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “The Greatest Religion Is To Be True to Your Own Nature. Have Faith in Yourselves.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “Strength Is Life, Weakness Is Death. Expansion Is Life, Contraction Is Death. Love Is Life, Hatred Is Death.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You May Miss Meeting an Intelligent Person in This World.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “Truth Can Be Stated in a Thousand Different Ways, yet Each One Can Be True.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “The Great Secret of True Success, of True Happiness, Is This: The Man or Woman Who Asks for No Return, the Perfectly Unselfish Person, Is the Most Successful.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “In a Day, When You Don’t Come Across Any Problems – You Can Be Sure That You Are Travelling in a Wrong Path”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “In a Conflict Between the Heart and the Brain, Follow Your Heart.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: “Be the Servant While Leading. Be Unselfish. Have Infinite Patience, and Success Is Yours.”

National Youth Day 2022 Wishes: Celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti by Sending HD Images & Quotes!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)