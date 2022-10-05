Millions of Indians will celebrate the annual holy festival of Dussehra 2022 on Wednesday, 5 October. All over the country, Hindus commemorate the victory of Shri Ram over the demon King of Lanka, Ravana, by observing Dasara or Dussehra in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. In some states, Folks celebrate the same occasion as Vijayadashmi 2022, commemorating the day Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur. Dussehra is marked at the end of Sharad Navratri and Durga Puja. As we celebrate the eternal truth that good will always conquer evil, let's get into the festal vibes of the auspicious event by listening to "Shri Durga Stuti Paath Vidhi" by singer Anuradha Paudwal.

Watch: Shri Durga Stuti Paath Vidhi By Anuradha Paudwal

