Yama Deepam 2021 takes place on Tuesday, the same day as Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi during Diwali week. In this ritual, a deepak or diya is lit outside the home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali for Lord Yamaraj or God of Death to ward off any untimely death of any family members. Yama Deepam ritual is also called Deepdan for Yamraj.

Yama Deepam on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya - 18:05 to 19:20

Duration - 01 Hour 16 Mins

