The Father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House on 30 January 1948. Every year, the date is marked as Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary or Mahatma Gandhi Death Punyatithi, when Indians remember and pay tribute to Bapu for his sacrifices and essential role in the nation's freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 will be observed on Monday. Also known as Martyr's Day, the occasion will be a dry day in India. That means the sale of alcohol will be completely banned in all liquor vends, stores, malls, hotels, pubs and bars across the country. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Date, Martyrs' Day History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Father of the Nation on His Death Anniversary.

List Of Dry Days In India For 2023:

Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country#DryDays #GandhiPunyatithi #MahatmaGandhiDeathAnniversaryhttps://t.co/zyfxSenvYA — LatestLY (@latestly) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)