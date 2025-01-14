Lohri, celerated as Makar Sankranti in some parts of India, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. Lohri 2025 celebrations start on Monday, January 13. It is a harvest festival that signifies the end of the winter season in India and the start of the harvest festival. The Lohri Tyohaar Ki Thali is an important part of the celebrations. The thali consists of til ke laddoo, which is made using sesame seeds, peanuts, and jaggery. It also includes muli ke patton ka saag, a quintessential dish prepared using radish or spinach leaves, fenugreek, chillies, ginger, garlic, and spices, and it is served with tasty makki di roti. Wondering how to make the til ke ladoo and the other recipes? For the full recipe, watch the complete Tyohaar Ki Thaali video featuring Sakshi Tanwar and Virender Sehwag as they join hands to make the dishes. Lohri 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Lohri With Best WhatsApp Status Messages, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Family and Friends.

Lohri ‘Tyohaar Ki Thaali’

