Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story is what dreams are made of. A chance meeting for Argentinian-born model Georgina with the all-time football legend in 2016 turned their lives for good. They are passionate lovers and also the most adorable parents to their kids. And fans were treated to Cristiano and Georgina’s beautiful life during the latter’s 28th birthday celebrations. The 36-year-old splurged to gift ‘ultimate birthday present’ for his ladylove - lighting up Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai. Georgina shared a series of photos on Instagram from her birthday party while captioning them ‘Dreams Com True.’ The pair, who are already parents to already dad to 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. are all set to welcome twin. In a video, they had revealed expecting a baby boy and girl. Wow!

Dreams Come True For Georgina Rodriguez!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Family Pics

