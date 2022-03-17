The journey for Miss India World Manasa Varanasi at the 70th Edition of the Miss World beauty pageant ends as she fails to make to the top-6 of the competition. The final six contestants vying for the coveted crown are - 1. Colombia – Andrea Aguilera 2. Indonesia – Carla Yules 3. Mexico – Karolina Vidales 4. Northern Ireland – Anna Leitch 5. Poland – Karolina Bielawska 6. United States – Shree Saini. Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of the 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!

Here Are Miss World 2021 Top 6 Contestants

Your confirmed Top 6! 1. United States - Beauty With A Purpose Winner 2. Poland 3. Indonesia 4. Mexico 5. Northern Ireland 6. Cote D’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/C9ldh6skSS — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)