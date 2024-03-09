Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is seen attending the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant on Saturday, March 9. Miss World 2024 is taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Among the other star attendees, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui are gracing the event. India's Sini Shetty is among the 112 contestants participating in the Miss World 2024 contest, and at the event, one deserving contestant will be crowned as the winner. Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the end of the event. How To Watch 71st Miss World 2024 Live Streaming Online? Know TV Channel, Live-Stream, Date, Time in IST and More Details.

Watch Amruta Fadnavis Attend 71st Miss World Pageant:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui & other celebrities arrive at the red carpet of the 71st Miss World pageant at Jio World Convention Centre. pic.twitter.com/scJ6ZbHQjv — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Watch Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Beauty Pageant Here:

