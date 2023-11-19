In a remarkable achievement, Shweta Sharda has secured her place in the Top 20 semifinals of the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant. As the representative of India, Sharda's notable performance and grace have propelled her into the elite group of contestants vying for the coveted title. Her presence in the semifinals reflects not only her individual success but also the collective pride of the nation as she competes on the global stage for the Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2023: Chinese Beauty Queen Qi Jia Forced to Withdraw from Competition - Here's Why.

Shweta Sharda Enters Miss Universe 2023 Top 20 (Watch Video)