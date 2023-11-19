(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Shweta Sharda Enters Miss Universe 2023 Top 20 Semifinals: Miss India Universe Is One of Top 20 Semifinalists in the 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant
Shweta Sharda has achieved a remarkable feat, securing her place in the Top 20 Semifinals of the 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant. As Miss India Universe, her presence among the semifinalists underscores her poise, charm, and grace in the highly competitive global stage.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2023 07:24 AM IST