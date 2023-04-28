Medical experts were surprised when a baby boy was born with two penises as he might use both the organs. The infant appears to have been born with diphallia, a rare illness that affects one in six million newborns worldwide. In addition, the child was able to urinate ‘from both orifices’ with one penis 1 cm larger than the other. Since the Pakistani kid was born without an anus, surgeons also performed a colonoscopy to allow him to pass stool. Penis on Arm! UK Dad Who Lost His Phallus After It 'Just Dropped off on to the Floor' Due to Severe Perineum Infection Becomes First Man to Built On Arm.

Baby Born With Two Penis in Pakistan

Pakistani baby is born with TWO working penises and no anus in extraordinarily rare phenomenon https://t.co/RbwzhUWOht pic.twitter.com/qUCjPlyfQC — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 27, 2023

