Mumbaikars woke to rains this morning as the downpour brought some much needed relief from the scorching heat. Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RMC) has forecast spells of rain or thundershowers in the city till Friday, March 17. With ‘Bin Mausam Barsaat’ in Mumbai on Thursday morning, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes and jokes. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour.

Mumbai Rains Coming to Meet Summer

#MumbaiRains Mumbai rains coming to meet summer once again pic.twitter.com/HvMDPYcvuI — Arvind (@airwind_ac) March 16, 2023

Mumbaikars Smelling Mud

#MumbaiRains and the smell of mud making mumbaikars be like - pic.twitter.com/3iqPTfPBpr — Ron M (@theplanbguy) March 16, 2023

Relief For Residents After Mumbai Rains

After so many days of experiencing scorching sun Mumbaikars today be like#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/wyCCHmc8Sp — Nimish Inamdar (@iNIMISH) March 16, 2023

Is It June Already!

Did we sleep in March and wake up in June?🤨 #MumbaiRains — Sanjil (@SanjilDedhiya) March 16, 2023

Bin Mausam Barsaat

Off season Mumbai rains: because who needs a predictable climate when you can have adventure in your daily commute? 🌧️😂 #MumbaiRains #OffSeasonSurprise — Yash (@YashHurkat) March 16, 2023

