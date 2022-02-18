Happy Hobi Day, Army! BTS's sunshine J-Hope is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The Golden Hyung can dance like a dream, with a perfect rap flow and all in all Hobi is a chirpy person and a hope for many. It goes without saying that Seokie's birthday is not less than a festival, and his real fans already started the celebration days before 18 February. From huge hoardings to donation projects, Hoseokie's birthday is a global celebration. BTS' J-Hope Birthday: Check Out Hobi's Super Cute Images, HD Wallpapers And Lovely Wishes to Celebrate His 28th Birthday.

Ukraine's Ice Sculpture - Tiny Tan Hobi

Happy early birthday to #JHOPE@BTS_twt 💜 UAverse projects #Ukraine 🇺🇦 made ice sculpture of Tiny Tan Hobi 💘 J-Hope is the first artist in the world who has birthday congrats with ice sculpture 💜 #jhopeDay#hobisbirthdayaroundtheworld#HOBIUARY#hobidaypic.twitter.com/iVZikzUbz0 — BTS UKRAINE UAverse 🇺🇦 (@btsukrprojects) February 13, 2022

J-Hope Visits His Birthday Projects In Gwangju

THE WAY HE TOOK PICS AT EVERY SPOT DEDICATED TO HIM AHHH MY HEART pic.twitter.com/JWGoC0mczh— j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 17, 2022

J-Hope on New York Times Square

#JHOPE 'S fan plus birthday ad on new York times Square is up and it will be there till 19/02 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zgqFWobnzm — 𝓡_𝓞_𝓞 ⁷🐬🐋 (@R_o_o_O2) February 14, 2022

J-Hope's Hope World in Sinchon

OMGGGG this is incredibly beautiful 'Hobi's birthday project in sinchon this is soo pretty😭 I really hope he see this!! @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/RBafpZ0m2r — Rex/김태형♡ (@Junkookbunny1) February 15, 2022

South Korea's Hobi Day Celebration

j-hope’s birthday ad in Hongik University St ♡ pic.twitter.com/HCCLadXg0C — j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 16, 2022

