According to some media outlets, the K-pop band BTS will return to their home country on June 2. The septet met US President Joe Biden and attended a White House press briefing to address the rise of Asian hate crime. J-Hope bade farewell to the country by sharing a series of pictures and videos on Instagram that read 'BYE' Washington DC. The post has J-Hope and Jin marvelling over a dessert called Baked Alaska at dinner, calling it hot ice cream and various other random clicks from the band's trip. BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

