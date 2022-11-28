We have seen many versions of the Run BTS challenge and this most recent video shows BTS’ V aka Taehyung and Jungkook performing the Run BTS choreography in the sunset in black clothes. Jungkook’s editing effects have made the video much more fun to watch and internet users are loving this performance, especially how Kim Taehyung ate every single time! Get the viral video here that shows them eat the Run BTS challenge and leave no crumbs! Run BTS Challenge Nailed By Jungkook! Watch Video of Kookie Showcasing His Cute Dancing Skills Reportedly From Qatar Hotel.

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's Run BTS Challenge

TAEHYUNG AND JUNGKOOK JOINED THE RUN BTS CHALLENGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H69tdRVuSp — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) November 27, 2022

People Are Loving #TaeKook

BTS' Jungkook and Kim Taehyung doing the RUN BTS challenge is everything we need this Sunday. ♥️#TAEKOOKpic.twitter.com/m4GoxBHc4v — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) November 27, 2022

Just Amazing!!

Kim taehyung ate up!! Directed by V , he’s a director!! pic.twitter.com/PVA8DPuEQo — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) November 27, 2022

Made For Kim Taehyung!

run bts was literally made for kim taehyung, he ate every single time On stage Practice Challenge pic.twitter.com/ogAILTlYPo — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) November 27, 2022

