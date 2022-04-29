South Korean Boy Band BTS has become a global phenomenon with a massive fan following. Their fans, who call themselves ARMY, are one of the largest fandoms on the internet. Fans shower the group with a lot of love and are always eagerly waiting to interact with the band members. They recently got a chance to do so when the youngest member of the group and vocalist Jungkook took to Instagram to host an interactive Q& A session, where fans asked him many questions about himself and the band members. Some fans also engaged in banter with Jungkook, and the ARMY couldn’t help but gush over his cute responses, especially when a fan said, ‘Tae and Jimin are mine’, and Jungkook got possessive over his Hyungs Jimin and V and said ‘They are mine’. He also had adorable responses to other fans' comments. The ARMY went crazy over his answers, and their tweets are proof. BTS’ Jungkook Looks Hot as Hell in Black and White Photos! Check Out How the Golden Maknae Serves the Perfect Retro Vibe.

Check Out The Q&A Answers And Tweets Here:

His Cute Response for His Hyungs

This Adorable Response

“jungkook, what are you doing?” “thinking about you” pic.twitter.com/ElDB7KzJRw — random jk things (@randomjungkook) April 28, 2022

A Dream Come True For a Fan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)