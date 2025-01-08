A 27-year-old Dominican-born body positivity influencer, Carol Acosta, aka Killadamente, has passed away after choking on her food at a restaurant. Carol has a massive following of 6.7 million followers on her social media, and she regularly shared content on body positivity. According to reports, Carol was enjoying dinner at a restaurant in New York with her family when tragedy struck. The influencer reportedly choked on her food in front of her horrified family and was unable to breathe, which supposedly led to a cardiac arrest. Carol was then rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately the doctors were not able to save her. Bibek Pangeni Dies Due to Cancer: Nepali Influencer Passes Away After Long Battle With Glioma, Wife Srijana Subedi’s Instagram Reel on Couple’s Journey Through Illness Goes Viral.

Carol Acosta Passes Away After Choking on Her Food

¡Triste noticia! 😢 Se confirma el fallecimiento de la influencer dominicana Carol Acosta, conocida a nivel internacional como “#Killadamente”. A decir de testigos, sufrió un paro respiratorio mientras cenaba en un restaurante. QDEP 🕊️🤍#influencer #ultimahora pic.twitter.com/m8HTNpVLij — Andrea Reyes (@Anndyreyes_) January 4, 2025

Carol Acosta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reina (@killadamente)

