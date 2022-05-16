Millions witnessed a Super Flower Blood Moon on May 15-16 intervening night, along with a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. The duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of the partial phase will be over two hours. Netizens from around the world bombarded social media platforms with stunning pictures of the Blood Moon and the Lunar Eclipse. Have a look at all the beautiful pictures of the red moon below. When Is Lunar Eclipse 2022? Know Date, Visibility in India, Timing – Everything About Year’s First Chandra Grahan Falling on Buddha Purnima.

Blood Moon 2022

Lunar Eclipse moon rising over Tampa Bay #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/AScQ0fZDwq — Reda (@RedaMor_) May 16, 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022

I hope y'all are looking outside right meow. Lunar eclipse is in effect. Less than 1 hr until totality. pic.twitter.com/dJ0fwFvOjJ — Red Lagoe (@RedLagoe) May 16, 2022

Super Flower Blood Moon

Chandra Grahan Images

WOW!

This is the blood moon in west Texas 9:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/W4iKGpN9pa — Deann Little (@DeannLittle9) May 16, 2022

