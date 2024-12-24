A Chinese-Canadian lifestyle influencer, Annie Niu, recently shared that she had hid her identical twin sister’s death from the elders in her family for five years. Annie, who has 200,000 social media followers, mentioned that her sister, whose name has not been mentioned, died from viral meningitis. For three years, Annie pretended to be her sister on the phone calls with their grandparents because their voices sounded similar. She states that the information was kept from the grandparents due to their age and the fear that the news would break their hearts. View the post below. Bengaluru Shocker: Mother Hides 1-Month-Old Daughter’s Body in Water Tank in Iggalur After Infant Accidentally Dies in Her Lap, Fabricates Kidnapping Story To Avoid Blame.

Chinese-Canadian Influencer, Annie Niu, Hid Sister's Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South China Morning Post (@scmpnews)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)