Earth Day, also known as the International Mother Earth Day, is observed today worldwide to promote and raise awareness about environmental protection and climate change. The theme of Earth Day 2022 is to ‘Invest in our planet’. To commemorate the global occasion, Google displayed real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse that shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around the green planet. Earth Day 2022 Quotes & Messages: Go Green Slogans, Images, WhatsApp DP, FB Status, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Have A Look:

Earth Day 2022 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

