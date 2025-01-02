As the new year begins, everyone is celebrating a new start and new chapters in their lives. Among those joining the celebrations and festivities are Amruta Fadnavis and Divija Fadnavis, the wife and daughter of Maharashtra’s current Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in matching vibrant red and white outfits. While Amruta plays the keyboard, the two share happy New Year 2025 greetings with the melodious chorus “I Wanna Be Next to You.” Amruta captions the video, “Ride the year with love and loved ones. Watch the video below. New Year 2025 Celebrations in Goa: Stunning Drone Show Illuminates the Night Sky Over the Mandovi River as Part of the Festivities (Watch Video).

Amruta and Divija Fadnavis Sing Happy New Year Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Fadnavis (@amruta.fadnavis)

