‘Why Is Durex Trending?’ is the buzzing topic on Monday evening in the Twitterverse. But, really, why is the condom brand trending on Twitter? Everyone on the micro-blogging platform is confused about this sudden trend. People are posting Durex funny memes and jokes online. There are some tweets that indicate the reason to be the announcement of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli named as the brand ambassador of the mattress company Duroflex. And it appears that people have confused Duroflex with Durex! Our guess is as good as yours. But for now, enjoy these super funny Durex memes and jokes shared by our fellow Twitterati.

Me & my bois came here to see why Durex is trending 🙃 pic.twitter.com/a0hABqfd86 — Naman (@ama_joking) May 15, 2023

People getting confused in duroflex and Durex#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/suKWLiH9NB — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) May 15, 2023

Why Durex is trending ??😌😁 pic.twitter.com/2ZYkOsy1W5 — Naman (@ama_joking) May 15, 2023

Did everyone else read Duroflex as Durex or am I dyslexic ? https://t.co/AFwcdvQzrX — Abheer (@0x415350) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile CEO of Durex watching his brand getting promoted without paying a single penny to Kohli: pic.twitter.com/htdPWpon14 — Chota Sodhi (@Dumdumdigax2) May 15, 2023

