You may have come across many stunning pictures and videos of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. However, a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media gives us a completely different angle and perspective of this iconic and historical landmark. Athlete William Goodge captured the surreal sight while he was travelling on a flight. In the video, we see a blanket of low overcast clouds drifting over the City of Love, and the Eiffel Tower emerges, and its top is visible above the clouds, creating a breathtaking view. He captions his post, ‘I’ve seen some beautiful sights out of plane windows, but nothing quite like this,’ and we couldn’t agree more! Watch the viral video below. Man Proposes to His Girl on Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Mil Gaya Song at Eiffel Tower in Paris (Watch Video).

Stunning View of Eiffel Tower in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W I L L I A M F. G O O D G E (@williamgoodge)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)