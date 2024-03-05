As Meta Platforms experience a sudden outage, netizens flood social media platforms like X with a barrage of memes. From witty references to Mark Zuckerberg to humorous nods to SpongeBob SquarePants, the internet erupts with creativity in response to the downtime. Memes inspired by popular TV series like The Office and Musician Weekend further add to the comedic relief amidst the disruption. Despite the inconvenience caused by the outage, users find solace in online communities' collective humour and camaraderie. Facebook and Instagram Down: Meta Platforms Stop Working Suddenly, Netizens Take to X To Share Updates.

Mark Zuckerberg to SpongeBob

Me coming to twitter to see if #INSTAGRAM is down once again pic.twitter.com/Z22GWUD9fj — tythomas (@__tythomas) March 5, 2024

Facebook and Instagram Down

Memes Flood Social Media During Meta Outage

Facebook and Instagram users coming to X to check if these websites are down pic.twitter.com/uFK9UuzfxX — ibou (@teamibou23) March 5, 2024

When you see your friends on X after Facebook and Instagram is down. pic.twitter.com/PCHikJwNga — M🍥 (@Mo_utdred) March 5, 2024

Netizens React Creatively to Meta Platforms' Downtime

Everyone going towards Twitter to check if Instagram is down… #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/BjfiqY0V8I — Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) March 5, 2024

POV: When Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/fKBW2MFkas — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 5, 2024

