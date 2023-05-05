Social media has become such an integral part of our lives. But what you end up doing on the medium can sometimes turn fatal than you can imagine. In rural Missouri, a laughing emoji on a picture has turned into a cause of an 18-year-old’s death!

The shocking incident took place in rural Missouri when a man killed another person named Isiah Fitzgerald following a heated war of words over Facebook. Police have arrested 20-year-old Tanner Watkins for murder. Tanner shot Fitzgerald in the face and he was immediately dead. Another woman was also injured during the shooting. Five Arrested for Killing Man, Kidnapping 80-year-old Woman.

The incident took place on April 25 following a fight over a Facebook photo. In some screenshots that have been circling on the internet, Isiah Fitzgerald had reacted with a laughing emoji on Tanner’s picture with his girlfriend.

Watkins called him out and the two had a war of words on the social media platform. The two then decided to meet up at a park. Sikeston Department of Public Safety said the victims agreed to meet at a park to fight, which became the scene of the shooting. There was gunfire and Tanner shot Fitzgerald in his face, leaving him dead. Mentally Disturbed Man on Stabbing Spree Kills Two Neighbours, Injures Three in Grant Road.

Check the post and comments that led to his death:

Some dude murdered a guy because the guy laugh reacted a profile picture of him and his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/IbrV8vFTmS — Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) May 2, 2023

As per reports, an AK-47-style rifle was used to fire multiple rounds. Police were quick to respond to the gunfire but Fitzgerald had lost his life. Another 18-year-old woman was also severely injured and she is said to go for surgery. Since the park was near a golf course, there were a lot of people around too. Police have arrested Tanner and Kaleb M. Ramsey, 18 for the shooting. They are charged with murder, three counts of assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, as per KFVS.

A simple matter of an emoji escalating to a fatal death has become a cause of concern among netizens.

