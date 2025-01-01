A website is claiming to be associated with BSNL and is inviting applications for the installation of 5G towers. It is also reported that the so-called website has ALSO sought personal details and property documents from people for installing 5G towers. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the website is fake and not associated with BSNL. "BSNL's official website: http://bsnl.co.in," PIB said while revealing the truth. Income Tax Department To Use Digi Yatra Data To Go After Tax Evaders? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Report.

This Website Is Not Associated With BSNL, Says PIB

A #Fake website claiming to be associated with BSNL is inviting applications for the installation of 5G towers & further seek personal details & property docs#PIBFactCheck ❌ This website is NOT associated with BSNL ✔️BSNL's official website: https://t.co/R5in8Rnru2 pic.twitter.com/Ni4pRwrAwG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2025

