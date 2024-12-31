A news report in The New Indian Express claimed that the Income Tax Department of India will use data from the Digi Yatra application to crack down on tax evaders. The media outlet, quoting sources, said the tax department would start sending notices in 2025 based on the Digi Yatra data. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s Fact Check unit found the news report to be fake. "There is no such move by the Income Tax Department of India as of date," PIB Fact Check said. No Income Tax for Senior Citizens Above 75 to Commemorate 75 Years of India’s Independence? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Claim.

Income Tax Department To Use Digi Yatra Data To Go After Tax Evaders?

News reports have claimed that @IncomeTaxIndia will use Digi Yatra data to go after the tax evaders#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️There is no such move by the @IncomeTaxIndia department as of date. Read more: https://t.co/525ZvKxCTQ pic.twitter.com/TN7yjZYeYo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 30, 2024

