A few images on social media showing Russian President Vladimir Putin being arrested after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him over war crimes in Ukraine have gone viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the pictures that have gone viral showing Putin being arrested are fake. On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine. As per reports, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin over his war crimes in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin To Be Arrested? ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Russian President Over War Crimes in Ukraine.

Viral Pictures Showing Vladimir Putin Arrested Are Fake

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be arrested on war crimes charges after a warrant was recently issued by the International Criminal Court. But online images showing the Russian president being arrested are fake. https://t.co/TMYb5PzFGz — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)