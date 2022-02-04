The US bobsled team has named their sled “Biden” because nothing has taken America downhill faster. The viral news is not factually correct as the article originated with a satire website.

The American team is now one of the favorites to win in the upcoming events. The women’s team has not yet changed the name of their sleds.

This article claimed the U.S. Olympic bobsled team had named their sled “Biden” because “nothing has taken America downhill faster." It's satire. https://t.co/J0yRBYyGSX — snopes.com (@snopes) February 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)