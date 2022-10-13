747 was crowned this year’s champion of Alaska’s Fat Bear Week Competition-second title in three years. The weeklong celebration of bears bulking up on salmon at Park. Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve hold a contest for the fattest bear in the park each year.

Watch Video of 747 Here:

Fat Bear Week is an annual competition in King Salmon, Alaska, where voters from around the world pick their favorite bear to win. The unnamed bears are referred to by number and this year bear 747 emerged as the winner of Fat Bear Week 2022, following a week-long bracket battle. pic.twitter.com/LKNibhuO9U — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 13, 2022

Pictures of 747:

🚨747 HAS WON FAT BEAR WEEK FOR A THIRD YEAR IN A ROW POSSIBLE HALL OF FAME CONTENDER🚨 pic.twitter.com/D6WuJw9pmr — Finessa Fudges (@FinessaFudges) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)