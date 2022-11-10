In a viral incident, a massive mako shark leapt out of the ocean to land on a fishing boat on 5 November in New Zealand. The viral clip is making rounds on the internet. A group of five fishermen were reportedly targeting kingfish when, all of a sudden, a shortfin mako took the bait and chomped on the lure and jumped on the desk of the boat. The marine creature is considered the world's fastest shark, capable of attaining speeds up to 72 kph. Massive Shark Swims Beside Boat in Norway; Watch Viral Video of The Gigantic Fish That Will Make Your Eyes Pop Out!

Shark-Jumping Moment!

