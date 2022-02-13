A specially abled woman accused that she was denied entry to a restaurant in Gurugram. After the video of the incident went viral, the management of the restaurant issued an apology and assured that it would look into the matter. The woman, Srishti, posted the video on her Twitter handle. The incident took place on Friday. She had gone to the restaurant Raasta on wheelchair with her family and friends. The staff of the restaurant informed her that she could to go inside.

Dear Ms. Srishti Pandey, I am personally looking into this incident. Let me start by apologising on behalf of entire team for any bad experience that you may have had. Please rest assured if any of our members is found in the wrong, appropriate action will be taken against them. — goumtesh Singh (@goumtesh) February 12, 2022

