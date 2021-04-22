Inhaling Camphor, Clove, Ajwain & Eucalyptus Oil does NOT elevate oxygen levels. Doctors, including pulmonologists and chest specialists, have been confirming that one must not use these home remedies to treat or prevent coronavirus. There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that smelling a combination of camphor, cloves, carrom seeds and a few drops of eucalyptus can elevate oxygen levels in the body.

Doctor Takes to Twitter to Bust the Myth:

He was maintaining spo2 of 95 percent on 12 litre NRBM so I was quite shocked when sister suddenly came running to inform me that the patient is having severe coughing. I was on the other side of the ward trying to explain another old man to wear his O2 masks snugly 1/n — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@DevPalkar) April 20, 2021

Here's the second part:

More

And our hero was snorting these pudiyas with much glee, keeping his NRBM mask comfortably on the bed till he started to cough loudly and helplessly. After 15 minutes, helped settle the patient in prone position and now on 15 liters NRBM he is maintaining 85-86 per cent spo2. 3/n — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@DevPalkar) April 20, 2021

Last Part

Some damage has already occurred in the last hour or so and all thanks to our jadibutti wali pudiyas!! Please keep such things out of reach of patients. They are not a substitute to oxygen! Stop being stupid! 4/4 — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@DevPalkar) April 20, 2021

