Inhaling Camphor, Clove, Ajwain & Eucalyptus Oil does NOT elevate oxygen levels. Doctors, including pulmonologists and chest specialists, have been confirming that one must not use these home remedies to treat or prevent coronavirus. There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that smelling a combination of camphor, cloves, carrom seeds and a few drops of eucalyptus can elevate oxygen levels in the body.

