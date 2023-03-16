Guinness World Records has recognized farmer Aharon Shemoel for growing the world's heaviest lemon on his farm in Kefar Zeitim, Israel. The citrus fruit grew next to another huge lemon and weighed 5.265 kg, which happens to be heavier than an adult human's head! The fruit's circumference was 74 cm (29 in) and it was 35 cm (13.7 in) high on 8 January 2003. Aharon's lemon broke the long-standing record held since 1983 by Donald and Charlotte Knutzen of Whittier, California, USA who grew one weighing 3.88 kg. World's Heaviest Mango Weighing 4.25 Kgs Enters Guinness Book! Colombian Farmers Break the World Record By Growing Mega Fruit on Their Farm (See Pics).

Have a Look at World's Heaviest Lemon:

