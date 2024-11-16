Dr. Ruchi Srivastava, shared a post on November 15, 2024 about an unsettling experience. As per the post, she ordered two veg biryanis from Thalairaj Biryani through Magicpin. She had ordered one Paneer Mushroom biryani and one Exotic Paneer biryani. However, upon opening the package, she was allegedly shocked to find that both biryanis were non-veg. Expressing her disappointment, Dr. Srivastava said, "Today is a pious day and they marred it." RBI To Issue INR 7 Coin To Honour MS Dhoni for His Contributions to Indian Cricket? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Customer Allegedly Receives Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg Biryani

We ordered two veg biryanis of Thalairaj biryani from @mymagicpin. When I opened the package of the badly delayed order shockingly there were two Non Veg biryanis. Today is a pious day and they marred it.@fssaiindia @latestly @BandBajaateRaho#ScamHelp #fraud#CustomerService pic.twitter.com/wH02P1rpLZ — Dr. Ruchi Srivastava (@Ruchifairy) November 15, 2024

