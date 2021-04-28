BTS is set to drop its second English single called 'Butter' in May. Their new single "Butter" will come up on May 21 and the song is their second English single following "Dynamite". The ARMY is not only sharing pics and videos of the K-Pop group in support BUT the teaser has now turned into funny memes and jokes. Take a look:
What MTV UK Shared
today i will be : buttering things #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/T5GZ5d8bmf— MTV UK (@MTVUK) April 27, 2021
Perfect!
Butter comin for Dynamite on the charts like
🧈 https://t.co/rVgZG2cJdp @BTS_twt 🧈#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/AaFPCU6txK— ᴮᴱ Trinh ⁷ ⟭⟬ 💜🧈 (@trinhers) April 28, 2021
Adorable
The power editing from great Army💛💜 this pic from @wanz_uwu
What's melting? #BTS_Butter #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/gAyXtW6Wda— 𝐡𝐢 𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@Llikfitriani) April 27, 2021
So Cute!
the #BTS #BTS_Butter melts on taehyungie's bread cheeks 🥺 pic.twitter.com/c3J0TGK4wa— ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ♡ (@kthsixlex) April 27, 2021
