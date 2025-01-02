A Reddit video has caught the attention of netizens, which showcased a clever yet failed attempt by a pillion rider to evade a traffic fine. The footage begins with a bike cruising down the road with two riders and with only the driver wearing a helmet. As they approached, the pillion rider noticed a Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officer trying to photograph their registration plate with an alleged Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP rear camera setup with optical zoom of 3x and 5x, optical quality zoom 2x and 10x and digital zoom up to 100x. In the move, the pillion rider leaned back and tried to block the number plate with his body to trick the Police officer. However, the Police officer Vijesh zooms in and allegedly clicked an image of the bike number plate. He then carefully reviewed the photo to ensure the number plate of the bike was readable and clear. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G To Feature World’s 1st MagicGlow Triple Flash Camera; Know What To Expect.

