We often come across videos of nature. One of the latest videos that is going viral online features the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. It is captured on a webcam, and the video showcases the volcano erupting for the fourth time, sending the lava fountains around 200 feet into the air. The rocks and tephra (volcanic debris) are seen raining down, while geologists collect samples in a restricted area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Watch the viral video below. Kilauea Volcano Eruption Photos and Video: One of the World's Most Active Volcanoes Begins Erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island, No Threat to Communities Due to Lava Flows.

Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii

LIVE: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lava https://t.co/1kRijIrTpm — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) January 16, 2025

Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Hawaii

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts spewing glowing lava into the sky pic.twitter.com/9X0wofZlOJ — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 17, 2025

Kilauea Volcano Erupting in Hawaii

🌋 #ENVIVO | Fuentes de lava brotan del volcán Kilauea en Hawái tras erupción https://t.co/jtFnAfShDX — Milenio (@Milenio) January 16, 2025

