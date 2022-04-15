Social media has dug out a story of a Kolkata traffic guard, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh, who doubles up as a teacher for a little kid. The official handle of Kolkata Police shared a picture of the cop teaching a boy on the roadside sitting under a tree on a plastic sheet, writing in a notebook, with his bag. The click soon got viral among online users, and the traffic cop is winning hearts. Journalist Arnabangshu Neogi tweeted the unique roadside classroom picture. Rajasthan Cop Netresh Sharma Gets Praised For Heroic Act of Saving Infant Amid Communal Violence, CM Ashok Gehlot Promotes Him to the Post of Head Constable.

