The kulhad pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet, became popular for selling unique kulhad pizzas in Punjab. However, they rose to prominence after a controversial MMS video showing the couple in a compromising situation was leaked online. This created a buzz of terms like ‘Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video,’ ‘Kulhad Pizza Couple MMS Video,’ and ‘Kulhad Pizza Couple MMS’ on search engines and social media platforms. Putting the negative incident, backlash, and criticism behind them, the couple now rules Instagram with their fun reels and videos. In their latest video, Sehaj goes down on one knee and proposes to his wife Gurpreet. In the other videos, the couple can be seen getting romantic while lip-syncing and grooving to the beats of hit Punjabi and Bollywood songs like “Endless,” “Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein,” “Rafta Rafta Haule Haule,” and “Main hi Jhoothi.” Watch the kulhad pizza couple’s viral videos below. Kulhad Pizza Couple New Viral Videos: Sehaj Arora and Wife Gurpreet Known for Their Controversial MMS Video Leak Make Waves on Instagram With Fun Reels (Watch).

Kulhad Pizza Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Kaur (@kaurgeous_roop)

Kulhad Pizza Couple Latest Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Kaur (@kaurgeous_roop)

Kulhad Pizza Couple New Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehaj Arora (Kulhad Pizza) 🇮🇳 (@sehaj_arora_)

Kulhad Pizza Couple Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehaj Arora (Kulhad Pizza) 🇮🇳 (@sehaj_arora_)

