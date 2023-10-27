The longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie is 918.24 metres (3012.59 ft). The unique Guinness World Record was achieved by Elliot Gröndahl in Mantorp, Sweden, on July 28, 2023. Ten years on from his first wheelie Elliot achieved this record. Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share a video of Elliot where he is seen performing the stunt. The video shows Elliot doing the risky stunt on his bike wearing a helmet. "Incredible [sic]," a user commented on the video shared by Guinness World Records. Nobel Prize Awardee Drew Weissman Calls His Parents to Break the News of His Big Win, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Here's the Video of the World Record:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

