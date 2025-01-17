The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is taking place in the city of Prayagraj after 144 years. The grand event is marked by various rituals, traditions, and customs. We have come across several videos from the event. In one video, that is going viral online, but for the wrong reasons, we see a beautiful woman who is at the event. Agreed, she is pretty, with striking features, hazel eyes, and dusky skin. However, the video also shows male YouTubers and men lining up with their phones and cameras to capture the beauty of the Maha Kumbh Mela garland seller for Instagram reels, leaving the internet divided. Watch the video below. Rajasthani Woman Becomes Social Media Sensation With Her Captivating Beauty and Graceful Presence, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch).

Male YouTubers Line Up With Camera To Film Woman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Lakhara (@shivam_bikaneri_official)

Netizens React to the Video

Netizens Reactions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)