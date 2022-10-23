Will it rain? Will it not rain? Will India vs Pakistan match take place? Will it not take place? Fans cannot keep calm ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash, especially with the rain gods continuously threatening to play spoilsport. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 clash is to take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the Melbourne weather updates have not exactly been ideal. There’s the constant threat of rain, which is why ‘Melbourne weather updates and rain forecast’ are one of the trending searches online. On match day, netizens are trending #melbourneweather by sharing funny memes, jokes and overall hilarious reactions on the ‘grim’ situation. Melbourne Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Sky Clearing Slowly, Rain Chances Decrease During Match Time.

Kya Yaar Mummy

Almost Time

True Story

Dukh Dard Ho Raha

Weather In Melbourne

Live weather conditions in Melbourne It is a matter of good luck that the whole The sky is blue❤#INDvsPAK #melbourneweather pic.twitter.com/WaMBwirwnI — Káinåt Batool (@KainatRaza005) October 23, 2022

Outside MCG

Get Ready For The Match

Good news for all the cricket fans as #melbourneweather is clear now and there will be no rain at all. We'll see a full cracker between #INDvPAK . IA pic.twitter.com/hI87HjXbUW — M Sufyan Basra (@msufyanbasra) October 23, 2022

