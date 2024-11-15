The Miss Universe grand finale is all set to take place tomorrow on Saturday, November 16. The world is eagerly waiting with bated breath, anticipation and excitement to see who will be the next Miss Universe and take home the crown. Ahead of the grand finale, a Miss Universe 2024 preliminary round was held on Thursday, November 14. Rhea Singha dressed up as the golden bird at the national costume competition of the 73rd Miss Universe beauty pageant. The grand and breathtaking costume featured wings and a headpiece to resemble a bird. View Rhea’s viral videos below. Miss Universe 2024 Date, Time and Venue Details: Who Are the Contestants Participating at 73rd Miss Universe? All You Need To Know About the Prestigious Beauty Pageant.

Rhea Singha Dressed As the Golden Bird

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Rhea Singha As the Golden Bird at the National Costume Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)