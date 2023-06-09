Mumbaikars always await and enjoy the Monsoon season. Cyclone Biparjoy will have an impact on the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, a city that is entirely reliant on water reservoirs that fill after rain. As June rains seem to be delayed, Mumbai people express their eagerness through tweets on social media. However, as clouds build up in East Mumbai, Monsoon is expected within a couple of days which is exciting for the Mumbaikars. Monsoon 2023 Tracker Update: No More Waiting, Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala.

Light Rain Expected!

Clouds have build over MMR region and can provide some scattered light rain over #NaviMumbai. If it show some strength than Mumbai and Thane can witness some shower.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Su6rkK8Is8 — WeatherMan of Thane (@UmredkarBhupen) June 9, 2023

Waiting for Mumbai Rains!

Clouds building up east of #mumbai close to Panvel . Let’s see if they reach Mumbai #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/pBsuM94RGT — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) June 9, 2023

Can't Wait!

Can't wait for the rains to embrace #Mumbai !!! This hot sun!! #MumbaiRains — Ritvi (@Ritziiiiiiiiiii) June 9, 2023

Waiting for Mumbai Monsoon!

waiting for these scenes to be recreated in Mumbai #mumbaiRains expected in next few days ..Rhim Jhim ke Jaldi aaja barsaat @jyotsnadevi33 @stuteegrewal @irajdeep @payalbhayana pic.twitter.com/SZJUzw4Zc4 — Paramjit S Garewal (@ParamjitGarewal) June 9, 2023

Finally, a Relief!

#Mumbairains

Looking to recreate these again in a few days. Waiting for #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Mzw85xmppZ — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 9, 2023

