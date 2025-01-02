National Science Fiction Day is celebrated every year on January 2. National Science Fiction Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 2. The day honours science fiction, a genre that explores concepts like advanced technology, space exploration, futuristic advancements, time travel, and extraterrestrial life. It also celebrates the genres contributions to films, books, literature, and broader culture. The day also coincides with the birthday of the renowned sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov, whose works have helped shape the genre. On this day, fans of science fiction dive into classic sci-fi books, watch iconic films, and revisit Asimov’s works. Many even join workshops, events, discussions, clubs, reading, screenings, and fan groups. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share National Science Fiction Day 2025 messages, posts, quotes, images, wallpapers, and wishes. National Science Fiction Day Date: Know History and Significance of The Day Celebrating Sci-Fi Writer Isaac Asimov.

