National Startup Day is celebrated every year in India on January 16. National Startup Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16. National Startup Day in India is celebrated to highlight contributions made by inspiring entrepreneurs towards the nations and the important role that startups play in supporting economic growth. It also emphasises the importance of creativity, innovation, and the growth of new businesses in the country. The celebration is an extension of the Startup India initiative that was started in 2016. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share National Startup Day 2025 funny memes, the best startup meme templates, hilarious jokes, images, and Instagram reels that perfectly sum up the bittersweet moments of entrepreneurs. India Will Have Startups in Every District by 2025: DPIIT.

No Chill, Only Hustle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lead captiva (@leadcaptiva)

Brilliant!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Datapile | Founder Page (@datapile.co)

National Startup Day Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhartiya Startup Memes (@bharatiyastartupmemes)

Investor to Founder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StartupNews Fyi (@startupnews.fyi)

Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Startup Memes (@startup.memes.official)

True!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Startup Memes (@startup.memes.official)

National Startup Day Hilarious Jokes

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený thestartupjourney (@the.startupjourney)

National Startup Day Meme Templates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udyogwardhini (@udyogwardhini)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)