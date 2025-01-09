An old video of former World Cup-winning Australian captain Michael Clarke has been doing the rounds on social media, especially in the form of “dank” Instagram reels. The incident is not from the cricket ground but during a presser when a journalist got caught in a 'Freudian slip' when posing a routine question to the Aussie skipper. Michael Clarke, along with young Steve Smith, sat down for a press conference after beating India during the 2015 Cricket World Cup when BBC Sport's Stephan Shemilt dropped the "you've had tremendous sex" question instead of his intended "you've had tremendous success." Michael, though initially appeared shocked at the “sex-success” mix-up, smirked in response, eventually handling the journalist’s slip of the tongue well by saying, "That's a question for my wife." It was Steve Smith, whose hearty laugh made this moment funnier. This 'Edgy' Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Joke Is Going Viral, and Only a True ICT Fan Can Get It!

Hilarious Goof-Up!

Look at Steve Smith's Priceless Laughter

Watch Full Video of Michael Clarke Getting Questioned on 'Tremendous Sex':

