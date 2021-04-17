It's World Hemophilia Day 2021 Today!

#WorldHemophiliaDay is a day to fight against the problems caused by various bleeding disorders, creating awareness and helping to cure it. Be safe on this #WorldHemophiliaDay2021 pic.twitter.com/xfxfRpNkpE — Khizar K. Durrani (@_iMagnificent) April 17, 2021

Why Is World Hemophilia Day Observed?

#Thread 🧵#WorldHemophiliaDay is a day to fight against the problems caused by various bleeding disorders, creating awareness and helping to cure it. - If you Want to know more about this day & It’s Importance’s SWIPE DOWN BELOW⬇️THIS #THREAD & I HOPE YOU’LL ENJOY READING IT. pic.twitter.com/augMIb0HR5 — Varun Mishra ‎‎ (@Varun_M615) April 17, 2021

Tweeple Spread Awareness on Bleeding Disorders

On this #WorldHemophiliaDay let’s spread the awareness about bleeding disorders . pic.twitter.com/CzJD9eiqux — Avichal Vishnudatt Sisodia (@avichal_sisodia) April 17, 2021

Creating Awareness on Hemophilia

World Hemophilia Day is observed on 17th April every year. The main objective of the day is to raise awareness about #Hemophilia and other blood related disorders.#WorldHemophiliaDay #HemophiliaDisorder pic.twitter.com/Zc0uWynKZV — Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS (@parthomishra) April 17, 2021

Significance to Observe World Hemophilia Day

Today is the #WorldHemophiliaDay 2021. This day is about bringing the global bleeding disorders community together. With the #COVIDー19 pandemic having a major impact on people with a bleeding disorder, that objective has never been more important. Thank you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/R522IV800V — Informatic Nishant (@info_nishant) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)