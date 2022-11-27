Reality TV star Catherine Ommanney, 51, has opened up about her ‘one-month-long’ with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex back when he was a 21-year-old. According to the US reality TV star, she was 34 years old and a mother of two when she had the ‘time of her life’ on dates with Prince Harry. Despite sharing a 13-year age gap, Catherine Ommanney confessed to having the “most passionate kiss she has ever had”. She also revealed that the British royal had a weird habit of sucking lollipops, which is why she even gave him the nickname ‘baby.’ Catherine made all these interesting revelations now because she is not hopeful of earning a place in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare. Prince Harry’s Naked Photos From 2012 in News After Ex-Stripper Plans To Auction ‘His Black Undies’ That Duke of Sussex Allegedly Gave to Her!

Prince Harry is happily married to American actress Meghan Markle and is a father of two kids, a son Archie and a daughter Lilibet.

‘Prince Harry Was My Toyboy,’ Claims Catherine Ommanney!

"Prince Harry was my toyboy aged 21, I was 34 and I'll bet his book doesn’t mention that" https://t.co/f4yGGYnQIb — #Marcher (@MarchersMedia) November 27, 2022

