It’s the second day of Valentine’s Week on February 8, which is celebrated as Propose Day. All the lovers and haters of this love-filled week have yet again assembled to express their thoughts about the day. While some still want to disappear and go underground, others are trying to find the courage to ask out their crush finally. But in this week of love, the one thing that remains constant is the memes. Propose Day is celebrated as an opportunity for people to ask out someone for Valentine’s Day or even ask their partner for marriage. While some are lucky in love, others share memes to let the world know how no one has asked them out. Whichever side you may be on, these memes and reactions from people on Twitter about Propose Day 2023 trending are too good to miss. Propose Day 2023 Funny Memes and Jokes: From ‘The Worst She Can Say Is No’ to ‘Jal Lijiye’ Puns, Hilarious Posts for Valentine’s Week.

Propose Day 2023 Memes and Funny Reactions

Indian parents don't know about Propose day. They only know about Purpose day. Purpose kya hai tumhare life ka? Karna kya chahte ho?? 😛😛😛😀😛😀#proposeday2023 — DreamerDoerAchiever_99 ✨ (@Dreamachiever_9) February 8, 2023

Love for SRK!

No Purpose Day!

Oh, Well

LOL

Pick up line to bahot sari hai Lekin sunane wala koi nahi 😵‍💫#proposeday2023 — the RCM virus (@TheRcm) February 8, 2023

ROFL

This could be Us but tumne na rose 🌹 diya na hi propose kiya.#proposeday2023 #roseday2023 pic.twitter.com/0qadaiWTUJ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) February 8, 2023

